Buhari approves 23 federal appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of some chief executive officers of agencies in the federal ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education, Power, Works, and Housing and resident electoral commissioners in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

File photo

Mr Lawrence Ojabo, spokesman of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) unveiled the appointments on Tuesday.

Buhari charged the appointees to reinvigorate the agencies and institutions while delivering their mandates through a renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and service delivery with integrity.

Among the new appointees under the Federal MInistry of Health was Dr Abdulkareem Jika Yusuf.As medical director, he will take charge of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna, Kaduna State for an initial term of four years with effect from April 8,2018.

Other appointees were: Dr Abubakar Musa, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, Yobe State. Renewal of four years appointment with effect from July 3, 2017.

*Dr Abdullahi Ibrahim, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Azare Bauchi State, renewal of appointment of four years with effect from April 2, 2018.

* Dr Nasir Ibrahim Umar, Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Bauchi, Bauchi state. Renewal of appointment of four years with effect of fro April 8, 2018.

* Dr Iliasu Adeagbo Ahmed, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo state, initial term of tour years with effect from April 8, 2018.

* Dr Aliyu Muhammad El-Ladan, Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Katsina, Katsina state, renewal of appointment of four years with effect from April 8, 2018.

Under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr Stella Morounmubo Oyedepo, was appointed General Manager, National Theatre, Lagos for an initial term of four years with effect from April 8, 2018.

Ojobo said the appointment was in compliance with the establishment act of the National Theatre and National Troupe act of 1991.

According to him, the appointment separates the leadership of the National Theatre from the National Troupe of Nigeria.

There were eight appointments under the Federal Ministry of Education. Appointed were:

* Dr Baba David Danjuma, Rector Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State, initial term of four years with effect from December 27, 2017.

* Dr. Usman Kallamu, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe state, initial term of four years with effect from April 8, 2018.

*Dr Jimah Momodu Sanusi, Rector Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo state, initial term of four years with effect from February 23, 2018.

*Dr Dayo Hephzibah Oladebeye, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state. Initial term of four years with effect from February 23, 2018.

*Sanusi Gumau, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi state, initial term of four years with effect from February 23, 2018.

*Prof. Tomunomi Abbe, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oil and Gas, Bonny, Rivers State, initial term of four years, with effect from February 23, 2018.

*Engr. Omokungbe Obafemi Omoseni, Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Lagos state, initial term of four years with effect from January 30, 2018.

*Prof. Faruk Rashi Haruna, Provost, Federal College of Educatio, Kontagora, Niger state, initial term of four years, with effect form March 27, 2018.

There was only one appointment made under the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. It was in respect of the headship of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Appointed was Usman Gur Mohammed as Managing Director for an initial term of four years with effect from February 1, 2018.

President Buhari approved the appointment of seven resident electoral commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They were:

* Dr Emmanuel Alex Hart, Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.

* Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim, Resident Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.

* Dr Cyril Omorogbe, Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.

*Dr Uthman Abdulrahman Ajidaba, Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.

*Mr Segun Agbaje, Resident Electoral Commissioner, for a second term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.

*Baba Abba Yusuf, Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.

*Yahaya Bello, Resident Electoral Commissioner, initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.

The Resident Electoral Commissioners will be sworn in by the INEC Chairman at INEC Headquarters on Tuesday, 17th April, 2018 at 10.00a.m