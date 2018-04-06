Auchi Poly will not compromise standard of education – Rector

Dr Sanusi Jimah, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo, has assured that the management will not compromise the institution’s reputed high education standard.

Jimah said this in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Benin.

“As you may be aware, Auchi Polytechnic is among the very few institutions where management considers quality education and high moral values as necessary prerequisite for both staff and students to remain on campus.

“And that is why since assumption of office, the policy of cleansing the institution is still on,’’ he said.

According to him, these basic qualities impacted by us have helped to shape the lives and careers of products of the institution, who continue to excel in their different fields of endeavour.

“Only a few days ago, 1993 graduates from Department of Mass Communication, were here just to say thank you to their former lecturers and management for impacting these basic qualities in them.

“The former students, many of them now management staff in their different media establishments, recalled the discipline and rigorous teaching and learning methodologies employed then, which today many want to circumvent.

“But we will not allow the shortcut syndrome anymore. And that is why we are saying there is no hiding place for those not ready to embrace the new order of positive change.

“ And to demonstrate our resolve in this direction, five members of staff are presently facing disciplinary process for extortion.

“One staff was redeployed for unethical practices regarding students’ project, four staff had to be compelled to refund money collected from students.’’

On examination malpractice, the polytechnic in the 2016/2017 session sanctioned 92 students, adding that out and of the figure, 18 were expelled, 62 rusticated, while eight had carried over courses..

“Students who present forged or fake credentials to gain admission will not be comfortable here. All the credentials presented during the registration process will be verified.

“If the credentials are found to be faked, the penalty is expulsion from the Polytechnic,’’ he said.

The rector said that the present management strongly believed in continuous reviews and updates of the school’s curriculum to meet present national and global challenges.

“That was why majority of the programmes being run in the institution, due for accreditation were presented to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in November were recently accredited by the regulatory body.

“This thinking is to enrich the curriculum and re-orientate students to be self-employed and create jobs on graduation. Entrepreneurial courses have been introduced in all programmes offered in the institution.’’

According to him, parents and students should therefore be confident that whatever programme they are reading enjoys accreditation of NBTE.

“Management is also working to ensure that the block of six class rooms in the School of Art and Design will be completed and put to use in the next two months.

“Also, landscaping of the School of Engineering is in progress, and expected to be completed in another two months.

“Within the same period, the School of Environmental Studies is expected to move fully into its new offices,’’ he said.

