Surulere Unite kicks against Gbajabiamila 5th term agenda

LAGOS – Socio political groups under the aegis of Surulere Unite yesterday kicked against the fifth term agenda of House Leader of Nigeria’s 8th House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila to represent Surulere I Federal Constituency in the forthcoming election.



The group which comprises of Free Surulere Movement, Not Too Young to Run, Committee of Friends, JAMCO, Agbekoya and Save Surulere Movement said that 16 years is enough and 20 years will be too much for one man from a single ward.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of Free Surulere Movement, Mr Waheed Azeez said that for the fact that Femi Gbajabiamila has a constitutional backing to run, he does not have moral justification of representing the constituency for 20 years.

“We are saying no to the fifth term agenda of Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, we don’t want it and we are also using this medium to urge All Progressives Congress leaders in the state that sixteen years is enough and 20 years will be too much for one man from single ward.

“We have so many educated and intelligent people and above all Surulere is a civilized environment. On this ground, we want to appeal to our party leaders to organized a fair play ground where all aspirant will be given opportunity to exercises their franchise during primaries.

The representative of Not Too Young to Run, Comrade Ambali Abayomi however urged residence of Surulere to disregard rumour that the national and state leaders have endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila, “We are appealing to residence of surulere and Nigeria as a whole to go and get their permanent voters card and be ready for election.