FG committed to polio eradication – Osinbajo

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment towards the eradication of polio in the country by working with relevant stakeholders to reach vulnerable children in hard-to-reach areas.

Osinbajo gave this assurance on Thursday in Abuja when he received in audience members of the Global Policy Group of the World Health Organisation (WHO) led by the Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The Vice-President, who also said the focus of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was on Universal Health Coverage, urged the WHO to make Nigeria one of its priority nations.

“We are in challenging times and in the next decade or two, we will have more challenges given that the population is growing rapidly and this calls for a lot of work especially with regards to the health of our citizens.

“We want to be as vigorous as possible in eradicating polio from our country so that progress achieved will be irreversible.

“Our focus on universal health care is in line with WHO’s vision and it is one that we have chosen deliberately. There is no question in our minds that it is the way to go,” Osinbajo said.

In her remarks, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, urged the federal government to transition the huge investments by donors and partners beyond polio eradication to saving lives and impacting positively on citizen’s health.

Earlier, the WHO’s Director-General stated that Nigeria had become a critical partner on the global stage because it drives health policy on the continent through the promotion of Universal Health Coverage.

“Nigeria’s leadership has shown great vision in promoting universal health care coverage with the expansion of primary healthcare centres,” Dr. Tedros said.