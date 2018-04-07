Market women, youths, others laud Obaseki’s swift reaction

As Benin City, the Edo State capital observed the special environmental sanitation at the weekend, market women, youths and other residents have lauded the swift reaction of the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in ensuring major parts of the city were cleared of refuse dumps and debris.



According to Mrs. Ruth Abieyuwa, a trader at the Oba Market in Oredo Local Government Area, the speedy response of the governor over public outcry on the heaps of refuse around major markets and parts of the city is highly commendable.

Abieyuwa said: “The governor must be highly commended for responding to complaints for the market to be cleared of refuse dumps, which exposed traders and shoppers to foul smell. Before today, one cannot stay in the market for long because of the offensive smell from the heaps of refuse.”

The special environmental sanitation which was observed along major routes, markets and other public places in the state capital was flagged off by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

Edosa Idehen who also lauded the swift reaction of the governor in slating a day for special environmental sanitation in Benin City, added, “Everyone in Edo State must support the governor in maintaining good environmental sanitation. Governor Obaseki has done well not only in restoring sanity along major routes and public places in the state but in ensuring sites of refuse dumps are cleared.”

Recalled that the state government in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, Esq., announced a special environmental sanitation, for Saturday, April 7, to afford residents opportunity to clean up their surroundings and improve sanitation in the state. It also announced the repositioning of the Project Clean up Edo Committee which is now headed by the SSG, as a taskforce to ensure a cleaner Edo State.

Ogie also warned residents over disregarding environmental laws on waste disposal and use of social amenities in the state, noting, “The state government will not hesitate to invoke relevant provisions of extant laws in prosecuting persons, who dispose refuse indiscriminately in the state, as mobile courts have been established to prosecute offenders. Owners of uncompleted buildings and vacant lands are to clear and keep such places free from weed and refuse.”

He said, “residents should report the existence of any nuisance to the Ministry of Environment, Project Clean Up Edo Committee or to the Waste Management Board for urgent attention. The state government is collaborating with local government councils across the state to ensure a cleaner Edo State.”