2019 election: Students protest in Lagos, demand Ambode declare intention

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

lagos—Barely two days after President Muhammadu Buhari declared his intention to contest 2019 election, students of Lagos State in tertiary institutions, across the country yesterday demanded that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to publicly declare his intention for a second term.

The students, who staged solidarity walk to the State House, Alausa, under the auspices of the National Union of Lagos State Students, NULASS, threw their weight behind his second term in office.

According to the students, the decision to publicly identify with and support the governor for re-election in 2019 was on account of the various laudable initiatives of the governor to reposition and scale up education sector in the state, as well as massive infrastructural projects across the State.

Speaking on behalf of the students, NULASS President, Qudus Adeniyi said the positive impact of the strides of Ambode since assumption of office had been felt across all sectors and sections of the state.

“We are here to applaud and appreciate the good works of our governor and daddy. From the first day in office, he has been doing good works in every facet of our dear state.

“If you talk of infrastructure, the governor is doing well; talk of good road network, the governor is there; talk of laudable initiatives for education system in the state, h is there. These and many more are the reasons behind our resolve to endorse the Governor for another term in office,” Adeniyi added.

Responding, Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Seye Oladejo, stressed that their action served as a feedback to the government.

He said: “I want to say quickly that when a government is on track and well-focused on its promises and projects and is being appreciated by an arm that is very important, we can only give the glory to God and the people of the state.”

“Education has been defined as the necessary key to liberation of human mind from the bondage of ignorance. What this government has been able to do to impact positively on various sectors of the Lagos life in the past three years has been very impactful and there for all to see. We can all see the transformation going on in LASU (Lagos State University); we can see the impact in Lagos State Polytechnic; we can see the regular payment of bursary which this government has ensured is paid regularly, and we can see what is going on in terms of infrastructure across the State.”