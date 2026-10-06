[Video] Have Your Say: What can 10k do for you in Nigeria today?

A little over four (4) years ago, N10,000 meant a lot. Today? It still occupies same space in your pocket. But in real value, there’s little you can do with it.

From petrol to cooking gas, rice to garri and beans – the value of 10k has dropped. Here’s an idea of how fallen Naira has gone – some ladies cannot afford sanitary pads anymore. So they “loot” baby diapers. Read that story HERE.

So, have your say – what can N10,000 for you?

Vanguard News