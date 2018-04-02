2 women to get approval of AGF to enforce their rights

The Federal High Court on Tuesday ruled that two women, Jennifer Bozimo and Annita Akor are to get the consent of the Attorney-General before their rights are enforced.

Both women who are judgment creditors, had won their cases bordering on breach of their fundamental human rights against the Nigerian Police Force as delivered by Justice Gabriel Kolawole on Oct.8, 2015.

The judgment delivered in their favour stipulated that each be paid the sum of N3.5 million as damages for being unlawfully detained for a long period of time.

Kolawole gave the ruling after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) objected to the initial judgment with a preliminary objection.

The CBN, as the Garnishee involved, objected that the judgment creditors had to go back and get the consent of the AGF, before they could enforce their rights.

The judge cited a similar case where the parties involved were never able to get their rights enforced due to the death of the judge.

He, however, told the judgment creditors to come back to him after getting the consent for him to grant their application.

“It is painful to the judge for re-applying to the same government that the judgment is against to give consent,’’ their counsel, Mr Edwin Muokwude, said. (NAN)