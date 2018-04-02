2 more persons die in Plateau attack

The Police Command in Plateau said two more persons had died as result of the attack in Inding village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau on April 5.

The Spokesman of the command, ASP Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday in Jos.

Newsmen report that suspected herdsmen attacked Inding village and killed five persons and left three others severely injured.

According to Tyopev, two out of the three injured and receiving treatment at the hospital also died.

“Two out of the three people that were injured during the attack and were rushed to the hospital, later died.

“They are: Pam Dung aged, 46, and Peter Davou, 41, all male.

“This brought the number of those who died in the attack to seven,” Tyopev said.

The PPRO said the deceased were given mass burial

He added that two expended shell of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered at the scene of crime.

Tyopev said investigations were in progress to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the attack.

NAN