13 NYSC members to repeat service in Anambra

No fewer than 13 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch A stream 1 will repeat their service in Anambra.

Mr Ebenezer Olawale, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, disclosed this at the passing out of the corps members in Awka on Thursday.

Olawale, however, did not give details of those who would either repeat the service and those whose service year was extended.

He said that of the 2,814 corps members, 2,801 satisfied the requirements of service and were accordingly issued discharge certificates.

The state coordinator said seven members won the Governor’s Award while five won the Chairman’s Award and 13 went home with the State Coordinator’s Award.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of one corps member and a staff of the NYSC in the state who died during the service year.

The state coordinator wished the discharged members well as they moved into the larger society.

“We are, indeed grateful to Gov. Willie Obiano and the people of Anambra for their support to the scheme and enabling environment that contributed to our success story today,” he said.

In his remark, Mr Bonaventure Emenali, Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, congratulated the outgoing corps members.

Emenali, the Chairman of NYSC Governing Board in Anambra, lauded all the award-winning corps members and commended them for their good service to the state.

He charged them to continue to do more for the country in their future endeavours.

Also, Mr Pascal Agbodike, Chairman, House Committee on Youth Entrepreneurship and Sports Development, charged them to take advantage of the skills and discipline they got during the service year.

Agbodike, representing Ihiala Constituency 1 in the assembly, said the state government was happy about the role the corps members played towards the development of the state.

Mr Chinonso Eze, the best outgoing corps member, said he was humbled by the Governor’s award, and promised make more effort towards assisting in national development.

NAN