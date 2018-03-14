Update: Missing Chibok, Dapchi girls will be rescued, Buhari pledges

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, assured that his administration would do everything possible to rescue and reunite all Dapchi and Chibok abducted schoolgirls with their families.

The President gave the pledge in Damaturu in a meeting with stakeholders while on a day visit to Yobe.

Buhari said government was restrategising and partnering with local and international community to ensure the rescue of every missing school girl.

The President vowed to deal with whosoever found culpable in the situation that led to the abduction of the school girls.

“Anyone found wanting by the committee investigating the circumstances that led to the abduction of the girls will not be spared,” he said.

He urged parents to remain calm and cooperate with government in the effort to rescue the girls safely.

Yobe Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, pleaded for an enhanced synergy among security operatives to improve security in the state and the North-East.

He also solicited for intelligence sharing among the security agencies to improve security coverage.

Gaidam assured the cooperation of the state government and the people with security operatives in the area.