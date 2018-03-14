Troops arrest 7 suspects, recover weapons

Troops of 3 Division Garrison Jos Plateau State arrested 7 suspects and recovered weapons in the clash between Miango community and herdsmen at Rafiki Village on Wednesday 14 March 2018. The troops responded to distress calls to the clash reported by locals.

As troops moved in to settle the dispute, the herdsmen opened fire on troops convoy. 2 soldiers paid the supreme price. 7 suspects were arrested in connection with the clashes.