SOW & G marks International Women’s Day

As a fall-out of global events commemorating this year’s ‘International Women’s Day’, a non-governmental organisation known as Save Our Women and Girls Foundation (SOW & G) organised a symposium to celebrate women and girls. The event took place on March 8th at Palazo Dumont Hotel, Chevron Drive, Lekki, and attracted dignitaries from various spheres of life. The theme of the event ‘Press Forward’, was derived from the IWD’s global theme ‘Press for Progress’.

According to the founder, Ambassador Unyime-Ivy King, SOW & G was borne out of the need to serve as a structural support for work she has been doing informally for many years. A not-for-profit organization, which was incorporated in late 2016 and is focused on creating social developmental awareness on issues that concern women and girls. “Last year, over a 100 women were successfully trained for two weeks in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, via a project tagged: WEST (Women Empowerment Skills Training).” For her, empowering women and girls is always a win-win deal for everyone.”The impact that one young woman, who is positively influenced makes, is like a key which unlocks the door for so many others. A leadership shift to more women can influence our culture in positive ways. Let’s not take lightly the popular African axiom which says that when you educate or empower one woman, you educate/empower a nation and a generation.

An empowered woman empowers humanity.” she added.