SIGMA Pensions Launches The Sigma Buddy: The Mobile App To Redefine Customer Experience

Sigma Pensions Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading Pension Fund Administrators with the goal of providing exceptional value to their stakeholders through the delivery of superior pension administrative services recently launched its mobile App; the Sigma Buddy.

The development of Sigma Buddy is evident in the organisation’s desire to be the Pension Manager of Choice providing innovative solutions and redefining customer experience. It is fast, convenient and easy to navigate. It eliminates the hassle of walking into any of their branches to sort out account related issues. Access to personal information, account related information and even communication with the customer’s assigned relationship manager is made possible with the Sigma Buddy.

For over a decade, Sigma Pensions has provided innovative solutions to its customers and the mobile App is an excellent opportunity to tailor more quality services with emphasis on the ease of transactions while building a stronger relationship with their customers.

One of the outstanding features of the Sigma Buddy is the ability to request for your e-statements. The platform also provides a secure way to find their nearest branches closest to you. The App is free and available for download on both Play store http://bit.ly/2FR1EAS and Apple store http://bit.ly/2FR1EAS.

‘’We are revolutionizing the process of Pension fund administration and the first step towards achieving this is to offer easy access to our customers by bridging the gap between them and their retirement savings account. This is the motivation for developing the Sigma Buddy’’.-Dave Uduanu (MD, Sigma Pensions Limited)

About Sigma Pensions Limited

Sigma Pensions Limited (RC 606338) was incorporated in August 2004, with the sole objective of undertaking the business of Pension Fund Administration in Nigeria according to the Nigeria Pension Reform Act (PRA 2004) now amended and is regulated by the National Pension Commission (PenCom). The Sigma Family is currently above 690,000 registered members. They are a High Performance Team committed to creating exceptional value to all their stakeholders at all times.

