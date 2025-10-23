FCMB launches mutual funds access on mobile app

Ladi Balogun, Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group Plc

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), a subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc, has launched a new feature on its Mobile App that allows customers to open investment accounts and invest directly in mutual funds managed by FCMB Asset Management, the Group’s wealth creation arm.

This development marks another significant step in FCMB Group’s ongoing digital transformation, a strategy focused on integrating all its business verticals into a single, full-service financial ecosystem that empowers customers to bank, invest, and grow wealth seamlessly.

With the new in-app investment feature, customers can now access FCMB Asset Management’s range of mutual funds — including the low-risk Legacy Money Market Fund, the growth-oriented Legacy Equity Fund, the predominantly local-currency bond-holding Legacy Debt Fund, and the Legacy USD Bond Fund for dollar-denominated investments. These options cater to different risk appetites and financial goals, from short-term liquidity to long-term capital appreciation or steady income generation.

Yemisi Edun, Managing Director, First City Monument Bank, said:

“What we are building goes beyond digital convenience. It is about creating a connected ecosystem where banking, payments, and investments work together to serve customers’ broader financial needs. By integrating mutual funds into the FCMB Mobile App, we extend that ecosystem, enabling customers to move seamlessly from saving to investing within one trusted platform.”

Commenting, James Ilori, Chief Executive Officer, FCMB Asset Management Limited, said:

“Our mission is to democratise access to investment opportunities and make wealth creation simple and inclusive. By bringing mutual funds to the FCMB Mobile App, we enable anyone, anywhere, to start investing confidently and build sustainable financial futures.”

The integration of mutual fund services into the FCMB Mobile App aligns with FCMB Group’s broader goal of creating a digitally inclusive financial ecosystem that connects banking, investment, and asset management under one trusted platform to drive long-term value for individuals and communities.

Customers can download or update the FCMB Mobile App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store today to begin investing.