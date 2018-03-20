Police set up taskforce on arms mop-up in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO—AKWA Ibom State Police command has set up a taskforce on the use of illegal firearms, warning those in possession of such dangerous firearms/weapons to surrender them to the nearest police station.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon in a statement yesterday in Uyo, said: “In line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police on the mopping-up of prohibited firearms across the country, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has set up a Taskforce headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police for the said purpose.

“The command will henceforth, arrest and prosecute person(s) found to be in possession of illegal firearms, which include AK-47, pump action, locally made pistols, double barrel guns and other prohibited firearms.

“All those who are in possession of illegal firearms or dangerous weapons of any kind are hereby advised to surrender such arms or dangerous weapons to the nearest Police station within the given 21 days in their own interest and no action will be taken against them.”