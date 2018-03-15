Okorocha restores Assumpta Avenue

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, has finally bowed to the superior force of the people and restored the entire stretch of Assumpta Avenue, Owerri.

The street, which starts from Okigwe Road roundabout, terminates at Maria Assumpta Catholic Cathedral, Control Post, Owerri.

Vanguard recalls that the governor attracted scathing criticisms to himself, when a few weeks ago, he changed the street’s name to “Muhammadu Buhari Avenue.”

When contacted for comments on the development, the Archdiocesan Director of Communication, Rev. Fr. George Nwachukwu, described it as “a most welcome development.

“Assumpta Avenue had been in existence before the governor, Rochas Okorocha came on board. The avalanche of criticisms that trailed the change of the street’s name, clearly proved to the administration that the citizenry were against the change of street’s name,” Fr. Nwachukwu said.

Answering a question, the Archdiocesan Communications Director recalled that at the time of the change, the state Commissioner for Information, Professor Nnamdi Obiaraeri, in a press release, apologized for what called the “mix up”.

“With the restoration of the street name, we can now say that the Commissioner’s apology, on behalf of the state government, must have come from the heart”, Fr. Nwachukwu reasoned.

The cleric then said that “the restoration of the street name is victory for the people and not just the Archdiocese”, stressing that “the matter is now closed with the restoration of the street name”