Breaking News
Translate

Okomu Oil to commission $50m processing mills in 2020

On 5:13 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Gabriel Enogholase
BENIN—CHAIRMAN, Board of Director of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, has disclosed that the company’s two additional 30 metric tons per hour mills, being built at the cost of $50 million, will be commissioned in 2020.

Representative of the Benin Monarch and the Obasogie of Benin Kingdom, Chief Eduwu Ekhator; Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edibiri; Member, Board of Directors, Okomu Oil Palm Plc., Mr. Hubert Fabri; and Chairman, Board of Directors, Okomu Oil Palm Plc, Dr. Gbenga Oyebode, during the commissioning of 11,400 hectares oil palm plantation at the Okomu Extension 2 plantation in Ovia South West Local Government Area, Edo State, on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Oyebode disclosed this Thursday at Odiguete in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State during the commissioning of the Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc’ extension plantations by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said: “Currently, the company operates two 30 metric tons per hour and has commenced the building of another two 30 metric tons per hour mills, which will be commissioned from 2020.”

Commissioning the project, Governor Obaseki commended the company for its developmental strides, stating that the develop-ment has prompted his administration to liaise with other sister-states to push for a policy for the formation of an Oil Palm Council.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.