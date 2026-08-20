Moniepoint, Funke Akindele launch savings drive

By Babajide Komolafe

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has launched a new savings campaign in partnership with Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, to encourage Nigerians to build stronger financial resilience and stay “One Step Ahead” of unexpected financial challenges.

The campaign, tagged “One Step Ahead”, comes with the launch of an enhanced range of savings products designed to provide customers with greater flexibility while earning interest on their funds.

Speaking on the initiative, Managing Director, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Babatunde Olofin, said the new savings solutions were developed to address some of the major challenges faced by customers.

According to him, “These innovative savings solutions were developed specifically to ease customer pain points. Our ecosystem gives everyone the flexibility to grow their money and access it whenever they need it, combined with some of the best rates in the market — an offering that is truly unique’’.

The new product range comprises Target Savings, Flexible Savings, Fixed Deposit and Save As You Transact.

Target Savings allows customers to withdraw up to 50 per cent once without losing interest, while Flexible Savings permits up to four withdrawals monthly without loss of interest.

Fixed Deposit offers interest upfront at rates of up to 17.5 per cent per annum, while Save As You Transact enables customers to save as they spend, with unrestricted access to their funds.

Moniepoint said the campaign will leverage Akindele’s popularity, particularly through the Jenifa brand, to promote a stronger savings culture among Nigerians.