Obaseki not involved in press bus accident – Edo Govt

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN-CITY—EDO State Government, Wednesday, said Governor Godwin Obaseki was not involved in the accident involving the press unit bus on Ugbowo Road in Benin-City, in which six persons sustained injuries.

The state government said the victims were rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, for treatment adding that it would pay the bills for the victims.

In a statement by the Special Adviser Media and Communication, Mr Crusoe Osagie, it said “A bus assigned to the Press Unit of the Edo State Government House was involved in an accident on its way from an official assignment, today (yesterday).

“A number of people in the bus and three other vehicles that were involved in the accident, including a medical doctor and a mother and child, sustained varied degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatments at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“An official of the state government has been sent to the hospital to ascertain the degree of injuries sustained by the victims and we are also in touch with the doctors managing the victims, who are in stable condition.

“We have undertaken to pay the medical bills of all the victims. No life was lost. The governor was in the convoy when the incident happened as it is being speculated by some persons who don’t mean well for the state.”