Oba of Benin’s curses on human traffickers’ll check excesses of perpetrators —Edo in Diaspora

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—INDIGENES of Edo State in Europe and America under the aegis of Edo Global Organisation, a pan Edo socio-cultural organisation in the diaspora, have expressed their support for the curses placed by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, on human traffickers, saying the curses and state government’s tough stance on human trafficking, will check excesses of the perpetrators.

President, Edo Global Organisation, Dr. Stephen Ogbonmwan, said drastic times the Edo people found themselves called for the drastic measures.

He said: “What happened in the palace shows the concern of the Omo N’Oba to the current negative trend in Edo land. We need more of such actions from religious, political and traditional leaders to stop our youths from sliding the slope to self destruction, greed, excessive love for money and the get-rich-quick syndrome, to get back to the straight and narrow path.

“The behaviour of the ‘madams’ (traffickers) and the attitude of our young women, make many of us ashamed in the diaspora, hence we are working relentlessly to support the young ones on the right path to success to show to the world that Edo people are not bad people.

“The love of money, more than the love and care for our fellow brothers and sisters and greed, degenerated to a point where brothers were selling brothers into slavery or ‘grassing on them’ by sending armed robbers and kidnappers on their brothers’ trail. It is to reverse these ugly trends that we in Edo Global Organisation support our Oba.

“Drastic issues call for drastic measures in the language our people understand. It shows how well the palace understands the current issues affecting our people.

“With the Edo State Government’s tough stance against illegal migration, the involvement of Omo N’Oba and the event in the palace a few days ago, we have seen the final nails on the coffin of illegal migration and prostitution, which are organised crimes against our young men and women.”