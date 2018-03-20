Niger sugar estate to produce 10,000mt/pa, employ 10,000

By Jimoh Babatunde

THE Chairman, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Mr. John Coumantaros, has said the N50 billion Golden Sugar Estate inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in Sunti, Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State will produce about 100,000 metric tons of sugar annually.

According to him, the company will as well give direct employment to 10,000 people in addition to network of 3,000 small scale industries.

Coumantaros said: “The management of the company has installed the latest technology in cane milling and processing with an expandable capacity of 4,500 tons per day. Out of the 17,000 hectares of plantation, 3,000 have been cultivated and ready for harvesting.”

He also commended Niger State government, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the host community for creating an enabling environment for the company to operate.

Also speaking at the inauguration, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State said the company will create jobs and boost the economy of the state and the country in general.

According to him, “the state government has set aside 2,000 hectares of land for mechanised farming in Tegina, Kuta, Nasko and Bida under its agricultural development scheme to boost food production.”

“The project will be upgraded to train youths in modern farming, beside the resuscitation of irrigation schemes and rehabilitation of 15 agricultural equipment centres across the state.”

The governor noted that the state government was also supporting farmers to boost agriculture production by ensuring timely supply of fertilizer and farm implements among other inputs.

He appealed to the Federal Government to ensure completion of Minna-Suleja Road, Tegina-Kontagora-Rijau and Mokwa-Jebba to make the state attractive to more investors.