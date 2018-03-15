MRTB raises alarm over fake members

By Bartholomew Madukwe

The Medical Rehabilitation Therapists (Registration) Board of Nigeria, MRTB, yesterday, called on the public to beware of fake members parading themselves as physio-therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, audiologists, prosthetics and orthotics, including chiropractors and osteopaths.

In a statement, MRTB explained that recently one Mr. Joel faked an identity card of National Orthopaedic Hospital, Lagos, NOHL, to engage in the service of a medical rehabilitation therapist.

The Board stated that “this case was reported on August 9, 2017, when an identity card-bearing consultant therapist was found in the hospital premises. On getting this report, the Board swung into action and he was eventually arrested on August 30, 2017 as he was treating a patient in Aguda area of Lagos State.”

According to the Board, Joel was charged before an Ebutte-Metta Chief Magistrate’s Court and pleaded that the matter be settled out of court.