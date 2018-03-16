Man, 50 rapes toddler to death in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – WONDERS shall never end they say as a Caretaker, 50-year-old man lands in prison custody for raping his neighbors three years old daughter to death in Katsina State.



The incident was said to have happened in Funtua local government area of the state when Sani allegedly lured the victim to a nearby uncompleted building, closed her mouth and raped her.

The victim’s father, Ibrahim Abdullahi of Jabiri Quarters, Funtua, reported the incident at Central Police Station, Funtua on 12, October, 2017, leading to Sani’s arrest.

Sani and the victim’s parents are residing in the same house in Funtua.

The victim reportedly died while being raped.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado told the court on Thursday that Sani’s offence was contrary to Section 283 and 221 of Penal code law.

Ado however said investigation was still in progress on the case.

He pleaded with the court for a new date for the case to be mentioned.

The Magistrate court presided over by Hajiya Fadila Dikko granted the prosecutor’s request and adjourned the case to 9th April, 2018 for mention and directed that Sani be remanded in prison custody till then.