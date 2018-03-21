Kaduna inland container depot gets international certification, station code

By Godwin Oritse & Godfrey Bivbere

THE Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, yesterday said that the Inland Container Depot, ICD, located in Kaduna has received international certification and the port has been issued with a station code. With these developments the Kaduna ICD has been bestowed a port status.

This is expected to ease congestion at the Lagos ports and reduce vessel dwell time.

It will also lead to reduction in the cost of cargo clearance at the nation’s ports as well as bring relief to shippers (importers and exporters) in the northern area that had to come to Lagos to clear their consignments.

Disclosing this to Vanguard in Lagos during a courtesy call by a team of Vanguard Editors, the Executive Secretary of the Council, Mr. Hassan Bello, said having a certified port in the hinterland is to have cargoes consigned and delivered straight to Kaduna from any where in the world, thereby easing the congestion at the ports in Lagos.

He explained that Kaduna ICD will help shippers, both importers and exporters, to operate outside the conventional ports across the country.

The Council boss also said since the ICD is connected by rail from Lagos ports to Kaduna, it will reduce over-dependence on the roads, reduce accidents on the roads and make them last longer.

He also disclosed that the operator of the Kaduna facility is working at setting up offices in London and China to facilitate shippers’ use of the facility just as the Council has commenced training for managers of the ICD.

Bello explained that having ICDs across the country will not only create employment opportunities but bring about the establishment of auxiliary industries in these localities.