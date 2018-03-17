I’ve killed more than 100 people — Contract-Killer reveals

•Contract killing is my only means of livelihood

•Jailed for stealing late Fuji musician, Barrister’s watch

•He is the most dreaded assassin in Southwest—Police sources

By Ifeanyi Okolie

A suspected serial killer, Adeola Williams, aka Ade Lawyer, who was arrested recently by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, for carrying out several killings in Lagos and other Southwestern states, has revealed that he took to contract killing because he had no means of livelihood.

Ade Lawyer, who is currently being detained at the Force Headquarters Abuja, told Saturday Vanguard that some top members of the Lagos State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, forced him into becoming a contract killer when they when they sacked him as their member.

He was arrested on February 14, 2018, by operatives of the IRT, who trailed him to his hideout in Ondo State. That was after he killed the Personal Assistant of the Idumota Branch of the NURTW, Mr. Kunle Azeez who is also known as Kunle Poly on January 23, 2018.

Police sources disclosed that Ade Lawyer, who was described as the deadliest hired assassin in the Southwest region, had been on the police wanted list for a very long time following reports of several high-profile killings linked to him.

Upon his arrest, Ade Lawyer had told the operatives of IRT that a Former Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the NURTW, Akanni Olohuwa, hired and paid him the sum of N500, 000, to kill Kunle Poly, because Kunle Poly refused to pay homage to him.

Ade Lawyer, also told the police that, he snatched one of Olohuwa’s cars from his driver when Olohuwa failed to pay him the N500,000 balance for the killing.

The IRT operatives were said to have swiftly arrested, Olohuwa, following Ade Lawyer’s confessions, but Olohuwa, told the police during interrogation that he had no hand in the attempted murder of Kunle Poly and the eventual killing of his Personal Assitant, Ganiu Piero.

Vanguard gathered that, Ade Lawyer and Olohuwa, were both transferred to the Force Headquarters Abuja, but on arrival, Ade Lawyer changed his story and hinted the IRT operatives that he implicated Olohuwa and several orders in the attempted murder of Kunle Poly and the eventual killing of his PA, because he wanted to punish them for the evil they did to him over the years.

He was said to have said that he linked Olohuwa, Musiliu Akinsanya, alias Mc Oluomo and several others to the Kunle Ploy saga because they had all used and dumped him.

He was said to have disclosed further that he wasn’t sent by anyone to kill Kunle Poly or his PA, adding that he lied against Prince Kazeem Eletu.

Police sources disclosed that Ade Lawyer confessed to having killed more than a hundred persons since he became a contract killer.

But Ade Lawyer told Vanguard that he was a frustrated man who was pushed to the wall, saying he took to killing because it was his only means of survival.

Ade Lawyer told Saturday Vanguard that he grew from being a lawyer’s son into becoming a bus conductor, tout, and serial killer.

He said: “My name is Adeola Williams I am from Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun State. I am 39-year-old and I am married with three children. Assassination has been my source of livelihood for more than a decade. I know I have killed many people that I can’t even remember how many I have killed. But God knows I am a new person now. If I regain my freedom in this life, I will never go back to crime.”

‘’I am a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW and attended Methodist Boys High School, Lagos Island, but I couldn’t finish my secondary because I was very stubborn and I dropped out in class three.

After I dropped out of school, I ran away from the house and became a bus conductor. I did that for three years before I became a driver. In 1998, I was arrested by the Police and taken to Ikoyi Prison because I stole a wristwatch belonging to late Fuji musician, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister when he came for a show at the City Hall, Lagos Island.

I stole a wristwatch

“A fight broke out when he was about leaving the hall and I found my way to the front where I succeeded in snatching his watch from his wrist. People saw me struggling with his bouncers and the next day, they brought the Police to arrest me in my mother’s house. I was taken to the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan after which I was charged to court and remanded at the Ikoyi Prison.

“Two years into my incarceration, some inmates on awaiting trial staged a violent protest at the Ikoyi Prison, over their long stay in prison without trial and I joined them. The protest turned into a riot and many inmates attempted to escape from prison. Some were killed by soldiers who were sent to the prison to quell the riot, while others sustained serious injuries. The next day the prison authorities came and transferred all the awaiting trial inmates in that prison. I was taken to Kirikiri Maximum Prison, where I spent an additional five months before I was taken to court and was eventually released in the year 2001.

King of Boys

“After my release, I went back to Ajah and I started working again as a bus conductor and a driver. I worked in Ajah for two years before I joined the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, at the Ajah Branch and I was made a Parking Attendant at Phase One Unit in Ajah in the year 2004. After a while, I became the King of Boys and I started collecting N50 from every bus that comes into that park. I later turned that my position into a unit, I started collecting N100 security money from every commercial vehicle at Ajah garage. I also recruited some boys who started working with me. At the end of each day, we will share all the monies collected among ourselves and we also gave a part of it to the chairman of the unit where we worked. I did that for about six years before the Chairman of Ajah Branch died and a caretaker committee led by one Mustapha Sagoe was sent to take over the branch by the then state chairman. The caretaker committee stopped my job and I went to Sagoe, who I knew very well because he is also from Lagos Island. I begged him to allow me retain the job.

My only means of survival

‘’I told him that was my only means of survival. He promised to return the job to me. I waited for two years and I didn’t get the job and each time I went to Sagoe, he will ask me to keep on waiting. I became frustrated and decided to invest the remaining money I made at Ajah garage on illicit drugs. I went to Ghana, where I met with people producing Skunk, an illicit drug which looks more like Indian hemp and bought large quantities from them. I equally bought two used cars in Benin Republic, which I used in smuggling the drugs into Nigeria. I did that successfully on three occasions, but on my fourth trip, the police in Benin Republic intercepted my goods. I was reduced back to square one and I had no money to fend for my wife and our only child. I went back to Lagos Island and met Sagoe. I told him what I was going through and I made him know that he was giving me the option to embrace crime. He snubbed me and his boys who were with him chased me away. I felt so bad about it, and I thought about going into armed robbery but I knew it was a very risky business then I opted to start afresh.

Going into armed robbery

‘’ I went to Ikota Housing Estate in Ajah and started peddling Indian hemp on the streets. In fact, I was even buying from people who I was formerly selling to and some even sold to me on credit, it was so humiliating. When I heard that a fight had broken out between Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC-Oluomo, who was the Treasurer at the Lagos State Chapter of the of the NURTW, and Akani Olohuwa, who was the State Chairman. This was in 2010 and I saw a huge opportunity in paying back Sagoe, who is a strong supporter of MC-Oluomo. I approached Olohuwa and volunteered to work for him. I was always with him during that period and whenever supporters of Mc-Oluomo and Sagoe attacked him. I was always on hand to defend him.

‘’I did this until 2012 when Mc-Oluomo and Sagoe succeeded in removing him as the state chairman of the union and a new chairman, Tajudeen Agbede, emerged. I knew it was over for me and I went back to my hem business. Since I was less busy, one of my friends Rafiu Bashoru, linked me to Olumegbo and I started fighting for him over his landed properties. Olumegbo gave me a pump action which I used in warding off people who wanted to trespass into his land. Olumegbo wasn’t the only landowner I fought for in Ajah and Lekki. I ended up buying an Ak-47 rifle and a pistol for myself.

My colleagues were burnt alive.

‘’After the PDP lost the 2015 presidential and governorship elections in Lagos State, Sagoe, and his men ordered all of us who supported PDP to leave Lagos Island and follow former President Goodluck Jonathan to his hometown in Bayelsa State.

“They started attacking us and most of my colleagues were killed. Some were shot dead, while others were burnt alive. I relocated my wife and children to Ibadan, which is where my wife hails from. There was a day some PDP boys in Ajah sighted four of Sagoe’s men in a vehicle and opened fire on them killing all at the spot. I wasn’t there when the incident occurred but everyone suspected I was involved. I remained in Ibadan where I kept a low profile and monitored events. I heard that Sagoe and MC-Oluomo had started fighting Agbede, NURTW of Lagos State and decided to return. I approached Agbede and offered my support to him. He promised to give me back my job if he becomes the substantive NURTW Chairman of Lagos State. I mobilised all my boys in Ajah for him. He won the election eventually and reneged on his promise. I tried reaching him severally but he wasn’t picking my calls. After waiting for some months, I contacted Kunle Poly, who had then defected to APC. He promised to speak to Agbede. After a long wait, I felt I had been used and dumped. I mobilised my boys in Ajah chased away the Chairman of Ajah Branch. That was in 2016. Agbede called and tried to see how he could settle with me but I refused.

“He sent a committee to Ajah and I told him that none of them would leave Ajah alive. The committee worked for four months and at the end, they recommended that the Ajah branch be divided into two. Agbede consented to it but refused to allow me back to my job. They brought in someone else and gave him my job. I wasn’t happy with the development. I called Agbede, who didn’t pick my call. I also called Kunle Poly, who is one of Agbede’s henchmen, who also knew how I worked with Agbede but he also refused to assist me. I met Kunle Poly twice in his house in Ajah and begged him to speak to Agbede on my behalf. I became so angry and went to MC- Oluomo’s camp because I learned he was also vying to become the next Lagos State Chairman of NURTW. I contacted him through his Personal Assistant. He placed me on a monthly salary of N100,000.

“Olohuwa didn’t keep his promise and eight months later, I was forced to snatch a Hyundai SUV from one of his drivers in place of my car. Before then, I had been accused of killing Hamburger. People accused me of being responsible for that killing because I was close to MC-Oluomo, but I have no hand in it. I took part in chasing away members of the caretaker committee who were sent to Oshodi to take over Mc-Oluomo’s park after the crisis that followed Hamburger’s death.

“On January 19, 2018, three days before we went for the assassination of Kunle Poly, I approached one of Oluhuwa’s drivers, Sadoka and took his Toyota Camry. I asked him to bring Olohuwa’s car before I will release his own because he was aware that I lost my car while working for Olohuwa. He brought a Hyundai SUV, 2015, belonging to Olohuwa and I kept it in a car park beside Mc-Olomo’s house in Ajao Estate. After I collected the vehicle, Olohuwa called me and I told him that his vehicle was with me and I will give it back to him when he replaces my own damaged car. I decided to end the life of the man who refused to help me mend my relationship with Agbede. I had a relationship with Kunle Poly, we both worked for PDP. He knew how powerful I was but refused to help me speak to Agbede. I decided to take advantage of the ongoing supremacy battle between Kunle Poly boys and Abija Boys to kill him.