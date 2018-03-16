Infinity Tyres arrives Kaduna

By Theodore Opara

Worried by the number of deaths resulting from tyre related problems on Nigerian roads, Infinity Tyres Limited, one of the foremost leaders in the automotive aftermarket sales and services in Nigeria has inaugurated another retail facility in Kaduna.

The inauguration was witnessed by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps led by S.M. Ambisa, and Regional Coordinator, North West, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Mr. Dauda Yakubu as well as the Executive Director Wheels Plus Limited, Mr. Cyril Ogbekene, among other dignitatires.

Located along Ali Akilu Road, by Lugard Roundabout, Kaduna, the Kaduna centre will provide services such as tyre changing for all kinds of vehicles, wheel balancing, wheel alignment, nitrogen air filling etc. Leading global tyre brands such as Pirelli, Goodyear, Ceat, Infinity will be made available to customers. Batteries from Exide and Nova, Infinity branded spare parts, coolants and battery terminals will also be available for customers.

As an introductory offer at Kaduna Retail outlet, Infinity will be offering 25% discount on services and attractive discounts on products till 31st March 2018.

Infinity Tyres Limited now operates multiple company owned tyre retail facilities and Infinity Express franchisee outlets across the country.

Infinity Group, recognizing the growing needs of quality customer service and world-class products, has also introduced a full line of solar solutions in association with Eastman Power Limited, India. The group will be shortly launching MOTUL lubricants from France, automotive filter solutions from FILTRON, Europe, steam washing and sanitizing facilities