Herdsmen attack: Obaseki commiserates with families of victims

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Monday visited families of the three persons allegedly killed by bandits in Ugboha, Esan South East Local Government Area, to commiserate with them.

Obaseki strongly condemned the actions of the assailants and promised that the state will spare no resources in fishing them out for prosecution.

He reiterated his earlier directive to security agencies to apprehend the bandits within seven days.

The three persons killed are; 17-year-old undergraduate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU), Akhere Ojierakhi; a toddler and a secondary school student, Victor Momodu.

He pledged the support of the state government to the families of the victims in their struggle to overcome the loss of their relatives.

The visits to the families of the victims of the attacks were followed by a Security Town Hall Meeting in Ubiaja, where the governor unveiled new measures that the state government has adopted to tackle the attacks on innocent Edo people.

The measures according to him, include the overhaul of Operation Thunderstorm, the special taskforce dedicated to fighting violent crimes in the state.

He said 36 patrol vans have been approved to security agencies to patrol the 18 local government areas of the state, with each local council receiving two patrol vehicles each.

Addressing elders from the senatorial district at the security town hall meeting as well as women, representatives of Hausa community and youths, on plans to ensure that the attacks on innocent people are not allowed to happen again, Obaseki said:

“We will apprehend the people who committed this heinous crime and we shall prosecute them and bring them to justice.

“We are also deploying economic development initiatives to combat this crisis. With these initiatives that I have for this state and Esan land, I cannot allow this atrocious acts to persist.”