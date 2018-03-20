Group lauds Iwurie, carpet’s Ogboru on killer herdsmen

URHOBO Youth Employment Initiative, UYEI, has commended the member representing Ethiope East constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Evans Iwurie, on his reaction to the menace of killer herdsmen in his constituency, describing the legislator as “a true Urhobo patriot not afraid to stand up for his people.”

In a statement by Convener of the group, Comrade Francis Onokpasa, yesterday, the group, lamented “the terror meted out by herdsmen to farming and indigenous communities across the nation, including Urhoboland. It sympathised with the Akpomiemie family in Eku, Delta State, which recently lost its breadwinner to killer-herdsmen.

While noting “the courageous steps Iwurie is taking to secure the lives of our people in his constituency,” the group took a swipe at Chief Great Ogboru of the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, accusing him of “being silent over the terror being unleashed on our people by herdsmen for political reasons.”