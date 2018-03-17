Davido set to open restaurant for new girlfriend, Chioma

By iyabo aina

Despite allegations reports that Chioma Avril Rowland, the official girlfriend of Nigerian superstar Davido has been bedded by many of her school guys, the singer has continued to shower love and affection on the Economics undergraduate.

Recently the music crooner, Davido, took to social media to announce that his girlfriend’s restaurant would be launched into full service soon.

You’d recall that the ‘IF’ crooner had made it known that the love of his life, Chioma is also a great chef who makes delicious meals.

However, the singer has since been advertising Chef Chioma’s Instagram food page on his own Instagram page which has six million followers.