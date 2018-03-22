CP assures Edo community of effective operations

By Patrick Omorodion

EDO State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, has commissioned the new Police post built through self-help by the Ekpon community in Igueben Local Government Area of the state and assured the community of proper use and maintenance of the facility.

The commissioner, hinting that the Police post will be upgraded to a full station with posting of six additional officers to join the two on ground, said: “A letter of commendation will be sent to the Ekpon community for the building and the facilities provided.”

He appealed to the Chairman of Igueben council to look into providing marching grant to Ekpon community to assist them in maintaining the station, as he promised them effective police operation within the town and its environs.

Earlier in his address, Chairman of the Building and Handover Committee, Mr. Celestine Edobor, said: “It all started when herdsmen began to attack our farmers in their farms and in town.

“A local vigilante group was put in place, but could not cope. The activities of these criminals still persist up till now on daily basis.”

He said the community, which built the Police post at a cost of N30 million, also provided “a Toyota Hilux patrol van, a motorcycle, a 6.5KVA power generator and an accommodation for the DPO for its take off.”