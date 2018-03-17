Asabi Temitope Adesina turns role model

By Oba Michael Soyebo

Top socialite, Chief Adewale Adeshina popularly known as Wale Saranda is one of the few lucky men who obtained marital favour from heaven. Wale Saranda’s success story is incomplete without mentioning the supportive role of his adorable wife, Chief Temitope Adeshina, the True Mesho of Yewa land.

The woman of substance, Chief Temitope Adeshina fondly called Yeye by her admirers like a vetera has managed the home front pretty well, that it’s difficult to fault her motherhood skills. Yeye Mesho met her husband some thirty years ago and they officially started dating in 1993. And since they got married, she has been a pillar of support to her husband.

Aside her domestic duties, she’s also involved in a bit of other entrepreneurial activities. Yeye Mesho is also a top fashionable woman of substance who understands the A-Z of fashion.

Apart from being stylish, her bright personality has won her a wide network of friends and she has an appealing sense of humour. Penultimate week, she rolled out the drums in celebration of her adorable mum who added another year in style as friends showered encomiums.