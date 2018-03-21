DSS arrest Kwankwaso’s former Chief Of Staff, retired Captain over Boko Haram scare in Kano

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO– Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) have arrested Kwankwaso’s former Chief of Staff, Alhaji Yunusa Adamu Dangwani, and one Captain Umar Abdullahi rtd of the Nigerian Army in Kano over their alleged involvement in Boko Haram scare that rocked the state last week.

Multiple security sources in Kano confided in Vanguard that the Kano frontline politician who was picked up at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport has been flown to DSS headquarters in Abuja.

The bubble burst when the Captain Abdullahi believed to have circulated a “toxic SMS” to prominent individuals that included Governor Ganduje’s family member in Kano last week threatening to caused mayhem by exploiting the instrumentals of Boko Haram terror machines .

A top DSS officer who don’t want his names in prints confirmed to that the retired Army captain has already been whisked away to Abuja for further interrogations.

The Retired Captain who had since been flown to Abuja was believed to have made phone contact with certain unnamed senior citizens with a vow to made Kano another Somalia.

Vanguard learned that the suspect implicated Dr Yunusa Adamu Dangwani as alleged sponsors having paid him N1.5M part payments to destabilize the state.

Kano was thrown in to confusion last week following unsubstantiated report of an impending Boko Haram attack on school that led to temporary suspension of academic activities across the state.

When Vanguard called Kano DSS office for confirmation, a certain officer who do not want his name in print revealed that “we invited the former Commissioner, Dr Yunusa Dagwani in connection with the arrest of the retired Captain in our custody”.

He further disclosed that “the retired Captain has been taken to Abuja for further investigations over his alleged moves to attack Kano.

However, Kwankwaso spokesperson, Hajiya Binta Spikin told Vanguard on phone that “I’m not aware of his arrest, but I will make my enquiry and get back to you soon”.