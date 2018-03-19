President Buhari deserves commendation for listening – Reno

Four days ago, on the front page of ThisDay, I advised the Buhari administration against attaching 150,000 policemen to VIPs while schools in the Northeast do not have security (which led to the #DapchiGirls Kidnapping).

On March 15, 2018, in response to President Buhari boasting that he handled Dapchi better than Jonathan handled Chibok, I said as follows:

“Three weeks ago, Chief Mike Okiro, the head of the Police Service Commission, revealed that under President Muhammadu Buhari, 150,000 policemen are guarding ‘big men’ instead of performing core police duties.

“President Buhari’s son, Yusuf, alone had more guards guarding him than the guards attached to Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, at the time of the kidnapping, yet the president has the guts to say he handled Dapchi better than Jonathan handled Chibok.

“A serious president, knowing how vulnerable the North-east is, would have sent these 150,000 policemen to guard schools in the Northeast rather than send them out to guard APC big shots all over the country.”

I am glad to report today that the Inspector General of Police announced the withdrawal of those officers and ordered their return to core police duties.

Apparently, the ear infection he complained about and for which he received medical treatment in London at Nigerian tax payers expense has made him better able to listen to Nigerians.

I therefore commend President Buhari for listening to counsel.

Reno Omokri

Number One Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and the Conspiracies.