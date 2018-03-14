Obaseki pledges resources, expertise for robust local council administration

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured the new local council executives in the state, of his administration’s support to ensure that the 18 local councils are healthy and equipped to deliver quality services to people at the grassroots.



Obaseki gave the assurance during the opening ceremony of a 3-day on-boarding programme organised for the newly elected local council executives in Benin City, Edo State.

“The state government has effective agencies that can be utilised by the local council administrators to address most of the needs of the councils. The state government is aware that most councils in the state do not have resources internally to plan and execute projects that will benefit the people. I assure you that the state government has adequate resources which can be freely accessed by the local councils,” he said.

While urging the new local council executives to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and security in their domain, he maintained that “This administration will not excuse the poor allocation of scarce resources, mismanagement of fund and accumulation of debt for the state government.”

Obaseki added, “I will encourage you not to waste scarce resources that will attract debts for the councils. Local government councils do not need to employ people that are not needed as most of the councils are over-staffed.”

He advised the council chairmen to make the best of the resources available to them, reside in their councils and develop strategic plans to harness the resources within their respective councils.

In his address, the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said, “The essence of local council executives is to enable governments attend to the welfare and security of the people at the grassroots.”

Ogie urged the council executives to align their mandate with the vision of the state government in revamping primary health care and basic education.

The Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, said, “The local government is the closest level of government which can be easily identified by the people. Elected council chairmen and councillors should make effort in ensuring effective management of resources at the grassroots.”

He urged the council executives to complement the efforts of the state and federal governments in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.