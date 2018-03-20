2019: ‘Time’s of essence to put Lagos PDP in order’

Mr Oladipupo Olorunrinu, the only People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday urged leaders of the party to move quickly to settle differences within the state chapter.

Olorunrinu (PDP-Amuwo Odofin I) told newsmen in Lagos that the leaders needed to bring everyone on board ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Time is of essence to put PDP’s house in order in Lagos. Now, what the people at the grassroots want is a non-rancour platform and party.

“They (people) want to be very sure we (party) are intact and well positioned to take over power.

“My message is that the party leaders should be on top of all rancors and issues, though managing human beings is one of the most difficult things on earth.

“We should understand that time is of essence, the leaders should kindly preach to the people that life is about give and take,” he said.

The lawmaker, however, said that there were no factions in the state chapter of PDP, but only disagreements which would be addressed.

“I will not say that there are no issues in Lagos PDP.

“There is rancour and misunderstanding in every party, we cannot rule that out.

“The two parallel assemblies organised by some of our leaders are meant to propagate the party.

“It is just a result of disagreement between the party Chairman in the state, Mr Moshood Salvador and some leaders for mobilisation purposes.

“The most important thing is that the party Chairman, Hon. Salvador is intact already. It is just for him to settle the other executive.

“There is really no faction at large. It is two children that are fighting, but Chief Olabode George has said that Salvador still remains the Chairman of the party in the state,” he said.

The lawmaker also debunked the rumour that Chief Olabode George was contemplating leaving the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Newsmen report that leaders of the party in the state had on March 8 held a two parallel assemblies, one led by the Salvador executive while former deputy chairman, Prince Ola Apena held another.

Apena’s group said it was not happy with the way Salvador was running the party, asking him to step down from office.

NAN