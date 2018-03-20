2019: Declare for Delta South seat, DAWN urges Uduaghan

By Onozure Dania

KOKO — A socio-political pressure group in in Delta State, Developmental Advocates of Warri North, DAWN, has challenged immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, to declare for Delta South senatorial seat ahead of the 2019 polls.

In a communiqué after an emergency meeting of the group at Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area of the state, DAWN said the call on Uduaghan to contest the senatorial seat became necessary after a committee it set up to study potential aspirants for the position recommended him based on his antecedents in peace building and achievements in the public offices.

The communiqué by Inojulagho Amaju, Coordinator, and Ayonuwe Clifford, Lead, Grassroots Education, said: “We reserve the right to be represented by intellectuals, who will return the respect we are almost losing at the national stage.

“The 7.6-kilomete Umeh Road in Isoko, which ended 30 years of abandonment of the agrarian community, the Abigborodo Bridge project in Warri North, Ugbenu Koko Road, the zero to five years free health care delivery programme across the state and the revolutionary Uduaghan Park, which brought transportation across Delta State to an easy and comfortable ride with lowest fares are Uduaghan’s achievements that make him eminently qualified to vie for the legislative position in 2019.

“Also, the 10 model schools in the three senatorial districts of Delta State, the construction/renovation of hundreds of schools, the introduction of EDUMARSHAL to ensure downtrodden children go to school free of charge and payment of enrolment fees for SSCE candidates are some other reasons that informed our decision to back Uduaghan to go to the Senate.”