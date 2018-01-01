Onu scores Nnewi high on industrialization

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—MINISTER of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbnnaya Onu, has scored Nnewi high on industrialization and technology development, saying that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to diversifying the economy of Nigeria from crude Oil.

Dr Onu has said that the people of Nnewi in Anambra state, has shown Nigeria the direction to go in industrialization and technological development with their resolve to produce most of the things imported from overseas in Nnewi.

He spoke during an interactive Session and Certificate Presentation to graduates from Entrepreneurs of Technology Incubation Center, TIC, Nnewi.

Dr Onu said the people of Nnewi started producing motor parts in Nnewi and today the most notable car manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, IVM is located in Nnewi.

He said that Nigeria cannot continue to import some of the things she can produce, saying that it does not befit the country, and as a great nation, if she continues to import, she will end up exporting jobs and making Nigerians to remain unemployed, while she continues to create employment for foreigners.