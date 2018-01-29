OGFZA, NPA partner on free zone operation

The Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, OGFZA, has opened discussions with Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to forge closer ties on a range of issues from use of land in the ports where oil and gas free zones are located, to strategic cooperation.

The strategic engagement move between the two government agencies began, weekend, when the Managing Director of OGFZA, Mr Umana Okon Umana, paid a courtesy call on the Managing Director of NPA, Mrs Hadiza Bala Usman, at the NPA head office in Lagos.

Briefing Mrs Usman on the series of reforms and progress in the free zones since he took over as chief executive officer in September 2016, Umana said more would be achieved with greater support and cooperation of the NPA.

He proposed a partnership agreement in which the NPA will cede lands to OGFZA in the nation’s seaports hosting oil and gas free zones to free up access to land for investors in the form of subleases.