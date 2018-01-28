NCSU urges quick action on new minimum wage

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has urged the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage to speed up the process of determining the new minimum wage for workers.

Mr Lawrence Amaechi, the newly-elected President of the NCSU, made the call in Abuja on Sunday.

In a statement he signed, Amaechi said “we are aware that the new National minimum wage for Nigerian workers is long overdue.

“ I therefore, call on the tripartite committee on minimum wage to fast-track its work in order to put smiles on the faces of the suffering Nigerian workers.

“Justice delayed is justice denied and minimum wage delayed is minimum wage denied.”

Amechi was elected president of the NCSU at the union’s 11th National Delegates Conference which ended on Sunday.

In his acceptance speech, he said the welfare of NSCU members would be the priority of his leadership.

“As an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, our administration will support and collaborate with the congress and other affiliates in all matters affecting Nigerian workers and the masses in general.

He called on members of the union to be alive to their responsibilities.

Newsmen report that Amaechi succeeded Mr Kiri Mohammed who was also a Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Other newly-elected officers were Mr Sunday Adeleye and Mr Jibrin Bameir, Deputy Presidents; and Bawa Ibrahim, National Treasurer.

Others were Mr Otikwo Habila, Vice-President, North-Central; Mr Galadi Abdullahi, Vice-President North-West; and Jerome Ilokwu, Vice-President, South-East.

Also elected were Mr Saad Gaba, Vice President, North-East; Mr Asheolu Ademola, Vice President, South-West and Mr Toki Tony, Vice-President, South-South.

Mr Matazu Aliyu was elected National Aauditor while Mr Horsefall Peaceman was elected National Auditor and Mr Egumba Okechukwu, Trustee.

NAN