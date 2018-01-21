Lewandowski, Mueller star as Bayern go 16 points clear

Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller both netted twice as Bayern Munich went 16 points clear in the Bundesliga on Sunday with a 4-2 victory over Werder Bremen.

Mueller and Lewandowski each claimed goal-scoring milestones in a polished second-half display by Bayern’s forward pair.

Mueller has now scored 100 Bundesliga goals in his career while Lewandowski has hit 94 German top-flight goals, making him the highest scoring foreigner in the club’s history.

“It’s always nice to score, I didn’t plan on doing it today, but I knew I was close,” said Mueller, who warned there is more to come from Bayern.

“We aren’t yet playing like we want to.”

Bremen took a shock first-half lead when midfielder Jerome Gondorf scored his first goal for the club.

However, Bayern went into the break level after Mueller equalised before Lewandowski struck with the first of his two second-half headers.

Bayern defender Niklas Suele turned the ball into his own net to make it 2-2 with 15 minutes left, but Lewandowski restored the lead shortly afterwards.

He scored with a towering header to claim his 17th league goal in 18 games this season and leave him as the league’s top-scorer, four clear of Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mueller converted a superb chip over the Bremen defence by James Rodriguez to add gloss to the final scoreline.

Bayern have won 17 of 18 games since head coach Jupp Heynckes returned in October.

The hosts were troubled when Bremen took a deserved lead on 25 minutes to stun the Munich crowd in freezing temperatures.

Werder’s Germany striker Max Kruse slid a pass through the defence and midfielder Gondorf slotted through the legs of Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

The ball rolled into the net, despite the efforts of Bayern right-back Joshua Kimmich to clear off the line.

Bremen grew in confidence, but the hosts drew level with a superb equaliser by Mueller just before the break.

Jerome Boateng’s pin-point long pass found Mueller’s chest and the Germany star slammed the ball home to make it 1-1 four minutes before the break.

Bremen’s brave display meant Bayern only took the lead for the first time with an hour gone.

Rodriguez, who has recaptured the form which saw him finish top-scorer at the 2014 World Cup, fired in a cross which Lewandowski headed home.

Suele was left red-faced when the ball clipped his shoulder and rolled past Ulreich on 74 minutes.

However, Lewandowski put Bayern back ahead by leaping to smash home Mueller’s cross in the 77th minute as Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka fumbled the header.

Lewandowski has now scored 23 goals in 27 games in all competitions this season.

The win leaves Bayern clear of the densely-packed pursuers, with only one point separating second-placed Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in seventh.

