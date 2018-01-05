Increase of Delta budget by DTHA illegal —CENTREP

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—THE Centre for the Vulnerable and Underprivileged, Delta State, CENTREP, yesterday, questioned the addition of N10 billion by Delta State House of Assembly to the original N298 billion proposed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in his 2018 Budget, saying the act was against the law, as it was not the duty of the legislative arm of government.

Consequently, it has resolved to approach the law courts to seek an order of mandamus to compel the Federal Attorney General and his 36 states counterparts to seek the interpretation of the 1999 Constitution in the above regard, to lay the issue to rest for the last time.

CENTREP in a statement by the Executive Director, Mr. Oghenejabor Ikimi, said: “We disagree with the increment of the sum of N10 billio inserted by members of the House to the original budget of N298 billion presented to it by the State Executive.”

Alleging that the lawmakers undertook the increment under the pretext of capturing some critical areas left out of the budget, the group asserted: “We submit that it is not the duty of legislature the world over to appropriate a budget sent to it for approval. A Legislative House in her over sight function can reduce a budget sent to her for approval, but cannot increase.”