Blue Diamond Entertainment unleashes “Around Naija”

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Blue Diamond Entertainment, a Nigerian entertainment platform is set to revive aspects of the Nigerian culture gradually plunging into extinction as a result of westernization with “Around Naija”, a reality TV show designed and created to showcase the aesthetics inherent in the tradition and culture of the Nigerian people as well as highlight its unity in diversities.

The show would be a road trip covering the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT. Participant who will be competitively engaged among themselves throughout the show will be drawn from across Nigeria through an auditioning exercise and it is basically life on the road.

Activities by the participants will highlight the economic engagements of the various ethnic nationalities, their food, language, dance, music, history and dress pattern in form of competitive tasks that would lead to eliminations, and ultimately culminate in prize winning.

Thirty seven participants representing a state and the Federal Capital Territory will be drawn through auditioning that will take place in five (5) cities across Nigeria; Ibadan, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Lagos.

According to the President, Blue Diamond Entertainment, Otunba Olumide Adekunbi;

“Cultural heritage and traditions including language, communalism, brotherliness, belief, humanism, hospitality, meek, reverence, music, dance, dressing, local crafts, food, are all fast fizzling out due to the occupancy of alien cultures and tradition and most importantly failure on our part as Nigerians and Africans to propagate our root by educating younger generations about the beauty of who they are and where they come from.

It is against this background that Blue Diamond Entertainment conceived, designed and created “Around Naija.”