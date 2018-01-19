Benue killings: I am not in a hurry to take decisions – Buhari

By Nwafor Sunady

Following the killings, insecurity reports, accusations and counter accusations emanating from concern citizens of Nigeria over what they termed ‘kid glove’ treatment by President Muhammadu Buhari on the above burning national issues, Buhari on Thursday gave reasons why he remained calmed and not in a hurry to take decisions.

The President at a dinner where he hosted chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday said he is fully aware of the issues confronting the country and that he is guided by historical antecedents.

ChannelsTv quoted him to have said, “I felt I had to invite you to let us eat together and I tell you that I am sitting here very much aware of the problem in this country. I will always reflect on historical antecedents.

“I decided to drop the uniform and come back here (to be President of Nigeria), so I have gone through it over and over again. This is why I am not in a hurry to do anything. I will sit and reflect, and continue to (operate) with my clear conscience.”