2019: INEC’s timely release of timetable ‘ll reduce litigation, ex-Rep, Adah

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-FORMER Member, House of Representatives and 2019 governorship aspirant in Cross River State, Paul Adah, has described last week’s release of 2019 election timetable by the Independent National Electoral commission, INEC, as a commendable step that would guarantee level playing field.



Adah, who particularly hailed the electoral umpire for the development, observed that it would help reduce litigations that were always associated with it.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja ahead of his formal declaration which is still being kept in close chest, the former two-time member of the Nigerian lower house insisted that the development will enable the parties and candidates to plan well for the elections against the practice in the past where he noted that fire brigade approach was always adopted.

According to him, INEC’s action was a proactive measure aimed at deepening democratic process and creating free level play ground for the electoral process to thrive in the country.

The former legislator, who is seeking his Cross River State governorship quest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said:”I see the INEC decision as a good step in the right direction hence all political parties and their aspirants would be well informed about their expectations early enough.

” The measures will help political parties prepare and put all machineries in motion as well as reaching out to the electorates adequately.”

He added: “You know it is not easy to organise candidates and ensure that they are ready for the task ahead of them and this will help reduce litigations and other forms of electoral malpractices .

” The early realise of the time table will put the parties in check and ensure that nothing is done to truncate the electoral process.”

The two-term national law maker who harped on national unity of the county in the face of insecurity and other forms of criminality urged politicians and other political gladiators to coexist irrespective of political affiliation for the interest of the country and the sustenance of the nations democracy as obtained in civilized countries.

Hear him:”Once the cultures and tenet of democracy are imbibed, it will show that our democracy is growing in line with international standard , advanced democracies where citizens are sure of the electoral calendar.”

The chieftain of All progressive Congress, further commended INEC for being proactive, saying the commission decision would impact positively on Nigerian democracy.

The governorship aspirant who advised the youths against being used to ferment trouble during election, also urged Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing voters registration to arm themselves for the 2019 general elections.

It would be recalled that INEC on Tuesday fixed presidential and national assembly primaries for Aug.18,2018, scheduled election campaigns to begin on Nov.18,2018 .

Governorship and House of assembly election campaigns to begin on Dec 1. 2018, while presidential and national Assembly elections will take place on Feb 16 , 2019 with Governorship, state house of assembly and F.C.T election slated for 2nd march, 2019.