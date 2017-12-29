Okowa’s aide alleges harassment by security agents

By Gab Ejuwa

MR Miyebi Producer, Security Coordinator, Warri North Local Government Area to the Delta State Government, has raised the alarm over alleged continuous use of security agents to harass him by some unknown persons.

Producer, in a statement in Warri, denied allegations that he had a militant’s camp.

He explained that it was imperative to let the public understand that some individuals had given false information to security agents to tarnish his image.

He said: “I am a stakeholder in the council. I have legitimate right to support whosoever I intend to support. The Peoples Democratic Party has chosen Mr. Okorodudu and Mr. Sunny Abilo for chairmanship and vice chairmanship respectively ahead of the forth-coming local government election, and I am also supporting them to make sure they win in a free and credible election.

“I am also working for the Delta State Government as a Security Co-ordinator in Warri North LGA and I am satisfied with the little I am earning. I want to make it known to the general public that I am not vying for any position and do not have the means to sponsor any group. I don’t have any militant camp, if there are criminals or militants in any area, the security agents should go after them and I will also support that move.”

After the 2013 crises between Ijaw and Itsekiri, I always make sure there is permanent peace in the area and I believe nobody is ready to create problem”, he said.

According to him, before his present nobody goes after his life but since after his appointment and some job slots allotted to him in order to safeguard oil installations, it became clear to him that some persons are after his life, using security agents to intimidate and harass him in order to take over his position.

“The latest one is an allegation against me that I have a militant camp just because the job slots did not come through them. I want to make my position clear that anyone who alleged or misinform the security agents to harass me in the name of informant without prove will be held responsible in the court of law”, he added.