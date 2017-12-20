We need a state of emergency on education sector — Presidential aide

…As Falana promises to take up child education campaign in 2018

By Ediri Ejoh

lagos—THE special adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, yesterday, called for the declaration of emergency on the nation’s education sector.

According to him, this would enable the country change the fortunes of the system to produce required manpower skills that could drive the socio-economic development of the nation.

He spoke in Lagos, at a book launch titled: “Tales of an Uber Minor in College” authored by an 18 years old PhD student, Nkechinyere Chidi-Ogbolu.

According to Ojudu: “We need to declare state of emergency on our education system. Our graduates are not employable as well as other deficiencies due to the negligence of both government that failed on its responsibilities, and the teachers who are angry at their treatment. Today, in all sectors of the economy, things are going wrong because of the kind of youths coming out of schools.

We need to look at how we can assist our teachers to do what ought to be done to improve the education section in the country.

There is also a need to dialogue with the teachers and train them to have constant and continuous education, as well as pay them well. The teachers are the most important instrument in the society, as they produce the professionals in all works of life.

“In developed countries, the teachers are the best paid. But in Nigeria the reverse is the case. We have to show concern and realise that there is a problem in the education system and then we can forge for solutions. For now, we are not focusing so much on education, but rather the governors are focused on other affairs.”

Corroborating, Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser and Media and Communications to Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, decried the rot in the public schools, and also called for a state of emergency on the country’s education sector, saying “Children are not given the opportunity to realize their dreams because of the quality of teachers in the public school.”

He called for more professional teachers to be transferred to the public schools rather than what was currently practiced in the education sector across the country.

Similarly, a lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN, stressed the need for child education, saying: “We are here to celebrate the young and excellence in a society where criminality is being celebrated by the ruling class.

We believe that the youths with determination can achieve their goals. It is also important to understand the role of parents in the upbringing of their children, as it cannot be overemphasized especially in a society like ours.

It is on record in Nigeria that about 14 million children roam about the street without education, while the adult illiteracy is about 61 million. That is not commendable for us. It is high-time we decided that every child should be educated.”

He added that he was ready to pursue the education of the children roaming in the streets of the country, noting “From January 2018. I would take on the child education and the universal basic education as a necessity. This is because it is a criminal offence in Nigeria not to send your child to school. The campaign would start from Lagos. We are going to pull those kids roaming in the street and hawking out of the street and compel the Lagos State government to empower them with education as required by the law. We would need the corporation of others to see this dream come true.”