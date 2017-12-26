‘IPOB, MASSOB are NGOs set up by some individual to scam Ndigbo’

BY IKE UCHECHUKWU (CALABAR)

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB and the Independent Peoples of Biafra IPOB has been described as private non-governmental organization initiated by individuals to scam Igbo.



This assertion was made by the Lord Mayor of Igbo Nation and in Diaspora, His Imperial Majesty, Eze Soronnadi Nwabueze Ezewuiro in Calabar while briefing journalists.

He said that the people involved in promoting these groups and Biafria ideology have nothing to do with the interest of Ndigbo in the Country.

His words : “IPOB and MASSOB are NGOs set up by some individual to scam Ndigbo,they only added the ideology of Biafria to “their struggle” to get followership and platform to scam more people both home and abroad.

“The two organizations are the private NGO of certain individuals and have absolutely nothing to do with the collective interest of the Igbos in the country.

“It’s unfortunate to note that the people who are following the leaders of these organizations are illiterates who are carried away by false propaganda.

“Biafra soldiers are rotting away at Oji River in Enugu State and the so called proponents of Biafra are making money from traders and then doing nothing to rehabilitate these people.

“Mr. Ralph Uwazuirike set up his personal NGO and called MASSOB claiming to be crusading the interest of the so called Biafra in the South South, South East.

“MASSOB was his personal NGO which he was using to skim and obtain money from our people overseas who have not been opportuned to come home for some time now”, he said.

According to him: Another business man, a skimmer emerged from nowhere as Nnamdi Kanu with IPOB who is getting his financial sponsorships from Rabbis and Jews (Israel).