IPOB expresses deep appreciation to supporters, legal team as Kanu’s trial enters decisive phase

IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a heartfelt message of appreciation to supporters, legal representatives, and allied groups across Nigeria and the diaspora for their unwavering commitment to the ongoing legal battle for the release of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a press statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group praised its legal team, led by Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, and backed by notable senior advocates including Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, Paul Erokoro, Emeka Etiaba, and Audu Nunghe, among others.

The team, which includes over 25 lawyers, was hailed as a “formidable shield” working to expose what IPOB describes as the “illegality, injustice, and baselessness” of the charges against Kanu.

“You are not just lawyers; you are guardians of justice,” the statement read.

IPOB also extended appreciation to its global members and internal organs including the Directorate of State, led by Mazi Chika Edoziem, and the Directorate of Legal Affairs, Research and Global Communications, under Barrister Onyedikachi Ifedi. Their contributions, IPOB stated, have played a vital role in countering misinformation and raising global awareness.

The group recognized the support of international advocacy bodies such as AVID, Rising Sun, Ambassadors for Self-Determination, and the World Igbo Congress, acknowledging their continued calls for justice beyond Nigerian borders.

IPOB praised other ethnic and regional groups for their solidarity, specifically the Igbo Women Assembly, Igbo Ministers Commission, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide (under Senator Mbata), Igbo Elders Forum, Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, PANDEF, and the Northern Elders Forum.

The group also thanked journalists—both domestic and international—who have maintained what it described as “the path of truth,” despite pressure and intimidation.

As Kanu’s trial reaches a “crucial and decisive phase,” IPOB urged all stakeholders to remain “vigilant, vocal, and committed,” adding that the leader’s spirit remains unbroken and that “freedom is within reach.”

“The cause of Biafra remains righteous,” the statement concluded. “And with your continued support, victory is assured.”