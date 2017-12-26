Experiences gained at BBN sharpen my focus – ex-BBNaija housemate

One of the 2016 Big Brother Naija housemates, Ekemini Ekerette; a.k.a Kemen, on Tuesday said his participation in the Reality TV Show sharpened his focus toward achieving his goal.

Kemen said in Lagos that the lessons learnt during the programme assisted him to set up a fitness company called “6Packs Nigeria’’.

“Big Brother Naija was one of those events that were not only entertaining, but very educating to me.

“It was very challenging, but at the end of the day, I learnt a big lesson that human mind is a new place that can be cultivated daily.

“While in the house, I did a lot of things that I do not know that I could do. I discovered a lot of abilities which I never knew I had inside me,” he said.

Kemen, also the Chief Executive Officer, 6Packs Nigeria, said that one of the reasons he opted for the BBNaija was to have a platform to educate people about the importance of fitness and health.

“Being slim is not synonymous to being healthy. Fitness should be seen as a lifestyle and not just a momentarily indulgence.

“When you make fitness a lifestyle, no matter how busy your routine is, you will find it easy to create time to maintain that desired healthy body you have always craved for.

“Keeping fit is a lifestyle that will make one more flexible and happier person in life,” he said.

Kemen said that his participation as a housemate created a platform for him to know more people and availed him of opportunities to properly network. (NAN)